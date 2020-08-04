Teenager makes debut as Solskjaer makes 11 changes | Expected Man Utd XI vs LASK

Manchester United take on LASK in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Wednesday night. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Solskjaer has confirmed he’ll field a weakened side similar to the one that started in the 5-0 first leg win so Sergio Romero is set to come in for David De Gea in goal.

Defence: Man Utd regulars such as Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka should all get a rest while Luke Shaw has been ruled out until September with an ankle injury.

Therefore, Brandon Williams could also be given a breather with Timothy Fosu-Mensah starting at left-back while Diogo Dalot should be recalled on the right side of defence.

Eric Bailly is almost certain to get a run-out after struggling for game time in recent months while Solskjaer could hand 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi his full debut in the middle of the back four as Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain out.

Midfield: Manchester United should be all-change in midfield with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba given a rest following a hectic schedule recently while Bruno Fernandes should also be given a breather in the attacking midfield role.

Scott McTominay and Fred are expected to start in the middle of the park for United tomorrow while Juan Mata could get the nod over Andreas Pereira.

Attack: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have all played a lot of football during the run-in so they should be given well-earned rests against LASK tomorrow night.

Odion Ighalo is expected to be recalled up front while Jesse Lingard is a confirmed starter. He could line-up on the left side of attack with Daniel James coming-in on the opposite flank.

Here is how we think United will line-up: