[Teams] Brighton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Manchester United are on the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made several changes from the side that beat Luton Town in the Carabao Cup in midweek. David De Gea returns in goal with Dean Henderson making way while Victor Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly in the middle of the back four.

Harry Maguie keeps his place as does Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back but Luke Shaw replaces Brandon Williams on the left side of the defence. Bruno Fernandes is also recalled along with Paul Pogba so Donny van De Beek and Fred have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Anthony Martial is recalled to lead the line up front so Odion Ighalo drops out of the squad and Marcus Rashford replaces Jesse Lingard on the left flank. Mason Greenwood comes back into the Man Utd starting eleven with Dan James making way.

Nemanja Matic keeps his place but Juan Mata drops out of the squad despite scoring against Luton. Scot McTominay and Tim Fosu-Mensah are named on the bench for the visitors this afternoon.

As for Brighton, they make one change from the side that beat Newcastle with Adam Lallana coming in for the suspended Yves Bissouma in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Ryan; White, Webster, Dunk; Lamptey, Alzate, Lallana, March; Trossard, Maupay, Connolly

Subs: Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Steele, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Molumby

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Subs: Bailly, Lingard, Fred, Fosu-Mensah, Henderson, van de Beek, McTominay