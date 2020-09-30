League Cup
[Teams] Brighton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium
Manchester United take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this evening in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a number of changes from the side that beat Brighton 3-2 in their Premier League clash at the weekend with Dean Henderson coming in to replace David De Gea between the sticks.
Donny van de Beek also gets a recall to start along with Juan Mata and Dan James in the attacking midfield roles meaning Bruno Fernandes gets a rest. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are named among the substitutes while Odion Ighalo replaces Anthony Martial up front. The Frenchman isn’t named in the matchday squad.
Diogo Dalot starts at right-back this evening despite reports linking him with a move away from Manchester United this summer so Aaron Wan-Bissaka is rested. Brandon Williams replaces Luke Shaw at left-back so Tim Fosu-Mensah is among the subs.
Eric Bailly is given a start in defence alongside Victor Lindelof so Harry Maguire is given a breather. Scott McTominay and Fred line-up in midfield with Paul Pogba dropping to the bench. Nemanja Matic is rested from the squad so Jesse Lingard is on the bench with youngster Teden Mengi.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Brighton
Steele, White, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Gyokeres, Molumby
Subs: Sanchez, Maupay, Trossard, Sanders, Cochrane, Roberts, Jenks
Man Utd
Henderson, Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Van de Beek, James, Ighalo
Subs: Grant, Fosu-Mensah, Mengi, Lingard, Pogba, Greenwood, Rashford
