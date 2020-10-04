[Teams] Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 percent Premier League record this season with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made several changes from the side that lost to Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday night but he’s received a blow as number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out after picking up a knock in training. Therefore, Adrian starts in goal tonight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start at right-back while Andy Robertson comes in for James Milner at left-back. Virgil van Dijk is joined by Joe Gomez in the middle of defence with Rhys Williams making way.

Sadio Mane is missing for Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19 so Diogo Joto makes his full league debut in attack. Mohamed Salah keeps his place on the right while Roberto Firmino comes in for Takumi Minamino up front.

Naby Keita starts in midfield along with Gini Wijnaldum with Jordan Henderson named among the substitutes. Fabinho is back in the defensive midfield role while Curtis Jones and Divock Origi are named among the Liverpool substitutes.

As for Aston Villa, Emi Martinez starts in goal while Ollie Watkins leads the line up front with Jack Grealish offering support in attack. Ross Barkley makes his debut following his loan move from Chelsea.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Trezeguet, Grealish, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Traore, Hourihane, Nakamba, Davis, Elmohamady, El Ghazi

Liverpool

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Origi, N. Williams.