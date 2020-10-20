Team news: Liverpool handed fresh double injury blow, 5 players miss Ajax trip

Liverpool have been handed a fresh double injury blow as Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara will miss Wednesday’s nights Champions League clash with Ajax, according to reports.

Matip started during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday afternoon but had a scan at hospital on Monday after picking up a knock during the feisty Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The injury isn’t thought to be serious but it’s enough to keep him out of tomorrow night’s trip to Amsterdam as the Daily Mail says Matip will miss the Champions League clash after failing to take part in training today.

Thiago also completed the full ninety minutes against Everton at the weekend but the Spaniard was injured after being on the wrong end of a shocking challenge from Richarlison during the closing stages of the game.

The Brazilian striker was shown a red card for the tackle and Thiago was checked by Liverpool’s medical team on Monday. The injury isn’t serious but the former Bayern Munich star wasn’t able to train at Melwood today and won’t travel to Holland.

Liverpool have a busy few weeks ahead and the Daily Mail says Jurgen Klopp isn’t prepared to risk making Matip and Thiago’s condition any worse, so he’s left the duo out of the travelling squad for tomorrow’s Ajax game.

Matip in particular has become an important player for Klopp after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for several months having damaged his knee ligaments during the controversial draw with Everton on Saturday.

With Matip and van Dijk absent, midfielder Fabinho is expected to start alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of Liverpool’s defence against Ajax in Amsterdam tomorrow night.

Alisson Becker has made good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury and could be back before the end of the month but the goalkeeper remains on the sidelines for the Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still recovering from a long-term knee injury, it means Klopp will be without at least five players for Liverpool’s group stage opener against Ajax tomorrow.

However, there is some good news for the Premier League champions as Naby Keita is back in contention after returning to full training following his positive Covid-19 test.