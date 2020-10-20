[Teams] PSG vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Parc des Princes

Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to France to take on Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is without Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly due to injury so Axel Tuanzebe gets a recall to line-up alongside Victor Vindelof in defence while Luke Shaw is also starting in what appears to be a back three.

Alex Telles is handed a full debut on the left flank while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place on the right. David De Gea starts in goal with Dean Henderson on the bench while Scott McTominay lines-up alongside Fred in midfield.

That means Paul Pogba is left on the bench along with Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek as Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield position. Anthony Martial is recalled up front after missing United’s win at Newcastle through suspension.

Marcus Rashford supports Martial in the final third so Juan Mata, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo and summer signing Facundo Pellistri are named among the Manchester United substitutes this evening.

As for PSG, Neymar starts along with Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in attack but Marquinhos is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Gueye, Herrera, Danilo, Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

Subs: Rafinha, Marquinhos, Rico, Kean, Sarabia, Draxler, Bakker, Letellier, Dagba, Pembele, Fadiga, Ruis-Atil

Man Utd

De Gea, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Telles, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

Subs: Henderson, Pogba, Mata, James, Fosu-Mensah, Ighalo, Pellistri, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek