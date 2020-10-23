[Tweets] Bale & Kane among Tottenham players to react on Twitter after win vs LASK

Tottenham Hotspur got off to a winning start in the Europa League group stage after beating LASK 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min netted for Spurs while LASK left-back Andres Andrade diverted one into his own net as Spurs registered a comfortable victory against the Austrian outfit.

Carlos Vinicius impressed heavily on his debut, earning rave reviews from his manager Jose Mourinho after the match. The 25-year-old, who joined on loan from Benfica this summer, provided two assists, and might also have scored the second goal but the ball intended for him was inadvertently turned in by Andrade.

Here’s how some Spurs players reacted on Twitter after the game.

Delighted to have made my debut for @SpursOfficial tonight. The hard work continues!💙#COYS pic.twitter.com/0xCxhcfV9s — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) October 22, 2020

Job done. Up and running. Well played lads. 👍 https://t.co/TFM6Br9tz4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 22, 2020

Vinicius makes a solid impact

While all eyes were on Gareth Bale, who made his first start for Spurs since joining from Real Madrid, it was Vinicius who stole the show.

Spurs were desperate to sign a back-up striker for Harry Kane in the summer, and they eventually landed the Benfica striker on a smart loan deal. Based on the first game, he looks like a real deal, and it could turn out to be another transfer masterstroke from Daniel Levy.

Vinicius, who scored 24 goals in 18 matches for the Portuguese club, missed a simple chance inside ten minutes when he headed wide from six yards. However, he quickly atoned for the mistake by setting up the goal for Moura in the 18th minute.

Mourinho was extremely happy with the debutant, and he suggested that the striker can do even better. In fact, the Portuguese boss doesn’t see Vinicius as a mere back-up option for Harry Kane, rather he feels the duo can play together as well.

Having won the competition with Porto and Manchester United before, Mourinho should now be aiming for silverware with Spurs in his third attempt.