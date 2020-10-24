[Teams] Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool turn their attention to the Premier League where they host Sheffield United at Anfield tonight.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Alisson Becker has been passed fit to return in goal after making a swift recovery from a shoulder injury so Adrian drops to the bench.

Obviously Virgil van Dijk remains out while Joel Matip failed a late fitness test to Liverpool go with the same back four that started against Ajax in midweek with Fabinho alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of defence while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions.

Jordan Henderson returns in midfield to partner Gini Wijnaldum while Diogo Joto is given a start in a very attack-minded Liverpool side. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also support Roberto Firmino up front.

Curtis Jones drops to the bench after a run out in the Champions League and he’s joined by James Milner, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri among the substitutes.

As for Sheffield United, Rhian Brewster makes his full debut against his former side as he leads the line up front for the visitors at Anfield this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Jota, Mane, Firmino; Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Phillips, N. Williams

Sheffield United

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Ampadu; Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens; McBurnie, Brewster.

Subs: Verrips, Norwood, Sharop, Robinson, Jagielka, Burke, McGoldrick