Man Utd vs Leipzig preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Manchester United return to Champions League action when they welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils head into the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Chelsea that’s left them sitting 15th in the Premier League table having picked up just seven points from their opening five games [W2 D1 L2].

However, Man Utd made the perfect start to their Champions League campaign after securing an impressive 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last week so they can take control of Group H with another win tonight.

United, PSG and Leipzig are expected to battle for the two qualification places to the knockout rounds so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would be in a superb position if they could register consecutive wins over their main rivals.

However, beating Leipzig won’t be an easy task as the Germans sit top of the Bundesliga table after collecting 13 points from their five games so far and they beat Instanbul Basaksehir 2-0 in their opening Champions League game.

Team news

Manchester United could welcome Axel Tuanzebe back into the squad after he was rested for the Chelsea game. The youngster was superb against PSG last week so could join Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a back three this evening.

That system worked wonders against PSG and it would allow for Alex Telles to also be recalled in the left wing-back position while Paul Pogba is also pushing for a recall if Solskjaer wants to freshen things up in midfield.

Anthony Martial is expected to return up front as he continues to serve a domestic suspension but Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard are all confirmed as being unavailable for the hosts.

Leipzig arrive at Old Trafford with severe defensive problems as they’re without Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann and Nordi Mukiele due to injury so Ben Henrichs should start at right-back.

Julian Nagelsmann is also short of options in midfield as Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and Tyler Adams are all missing but Marcel Sabitzer should be fit to start.

Expected line-ups





Prediction

Man Utd 1-1 Leipzig: This will be the first competitive meeting between these two sides and while Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against German opposition, Leipzig beat Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate in the last-16 last season so shouldn’t be underestimated.

United have also lost four of their last six Champions League games at Old Trafford and have yet to win a home game in the Premier League this season so that will be a concern for Solskjaer.

I expect a hard fought game between two dangerous sides but I think Man Utd may have to settle for a point with Leipzig taking away a useful 1-1 draw.