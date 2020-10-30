19y/o starts as Klopp makes 5 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs West Ham

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on West Ham at Anfield on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has made a successful return from injury and the Brazilian international is certain to keep the gloves this weekend ahead of Adrian.

Defence: Liverpool have major problems in defence as Fabinho has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the Champions League victory in midweek so he joins Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table.

Joel Matip is back in light training but Klopp has hinted he won’t be risked against West Ham so youngster Rhys Williams is tipped to line-up alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should once again occupy the right-back slot while Andy Robertson should start at left-back with summer signing Kostas Tsimikas a long-term injury absentee.

Midfield: Liverpool will assess Thiago Alcantara as the Spaniard has missed the last three matches with a knee injury that he sustained against Everton. With so many big games coming up, Klopp is unlikely to risk him so a place on the bench is probably the best Thiago can hope for against West Ham tomorrow.

Naby Keita is also working his way back to fitness while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains on the sidelines with a knee injury so we expect Jordan Henderson to be joined by Gini Wijnaldum in midfield. James Milner and Curtis Jones will be options on the bench.

Forward: Klopp is set to recall his big guns as the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane should all come back into the Liverpool side after being named on the bench for the win on Tuesday night.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will therefore drop to the bench but Diogo Jota could keep his place in the attacking midfield role after scoring his third goal of the season with a strike against Midtjylland.

This is how we think Liverpool will line-up: