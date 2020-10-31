Arsenal team news update: Key man out as 5 players miss Man Utd trip

Arsenal are back in Premier League action when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta suffered no fresh injury concerns following Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Dundalk in the Europa League group stages on Thursday night but the Spaniard is still going to be missing several players tomorrow.

David Luiz missed Arsenal’s comfortable win in midweek after picking up a muscle injury during the second half of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian international is still being assessed by Arsenal’s medical team but Arteta suggested ahead of the win over Dundalk that Luiz was facing a spell on the sidelines so is set to miss the trip to Man Utd on Sunday.

Rob Holding is also out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that he sustained ahead of the defeat to Manchester City earlier this month. Holding is expected to resume full training next week but the United game will come too soon.

Calum Chambers has been back in full training after recovering from a serious knee injury that he sustained in December 2019 but the 25-year-old is still lacking fitness so he’ll miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Arsenal’s centre-back options are further limited as Pablo Mari is another absentee this weekend with the Spaniard struggling to overcome an ankle ligament injury so Arteta will be without four central defenders against Man Utd.

The Gunners boss will also still be without the services of Gabriel Martinelli. The attacker has returned to light training but is still well short of fitness as he continues to overcome a serious knee injury.

There is some positive news for Arsenal as Willian made a successful return to action with a substitute appearance on Thursday night after recovering from a calf injury that had troubled him this month.

Willian will be hoping to start tomorrow but Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and William Saliba won’t be involved as they haven’t been registered in Arsenal’s Premier League squad.

The Gunners head to Old Trafford looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League having lost consecutive games to Leicester and Man City so Arteta will be hoping to secure a positive result against Manchester United.

