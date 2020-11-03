[Teams] Atalanta vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool will be looking to cement their position at the top of Group D when they face Italian side Atalanta at the Stadio di Bergamo.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has given Diogo Jota a start in attack with Roberto Firmino rested. Jota lines-up alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri joining Firmino on the bench.

Youngster Curtis Jones gets another start in the Liverpool midfield as he joins Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park. Naby Keita is back in the squad but has to settle for a place among the substitutes this evening.

Joel Matip returns to the Liverpool squad after recovering from injury but the centre-back isn’t risked from the start and is only named on the bench. Nat Phillips isn’t eligible in the Champions League so Rhys Williams is recalled to start alongside Joe Gomez at the back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back for the Reds while Andy Robertson once again starts on the left side of the back four so James Milner, Neco Williams and Kostas Tskimikas are all on the bench.

As for Atalanta, Duvan Zapata starts up front and is supported by Luis Muriel and Papu Gomez with Josip Illic having to make-do with a place among the substitutes tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Atalanta

Sportiello; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Pasalic, Freuler, Mojica; Papu Gómez; Muriel, Zapata.

Subs: Lammers, Romero, Malinovsky, Depaoli, Rossi, Pessina, Ruggeri, Miranchuk, Illic, Traore, Gollini, Scalvini

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Minamino, Tskimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Matip, Cain, N Williams