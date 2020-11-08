[Teams] West Brom vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Tottenham travel to Hawthorns this afternoon to face West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League [Kick-off 12:00].

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that beat Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday night with Hugo Lloris among those recalled after being rested. Joe Hart drops back to the bench.

Sergio Reguilon also gets a recall at left-back with Ben Davies making way while Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Matt Doherty all keep their places in the back four meaning Serge Aurier and Joe Rondon have to settle for substitutes roles today.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is recalled to start in midfield for Tottenham with Harry Winks missing out. Moussa Sissoko keeps his place but Giovani Lo Celso drops to the bench with Tanguy Ndombele recalled in the advanced midfield position.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham with Gareth Bale keeping his place on the right side of attack. Hueng-min Son is recalled to join Bale and Kane in the front three with Lucas Moura dropping out.

As for West Brom, Callum Robinson starts up front along with Karlan Ahearne-Grant while Jake Livermore starts in midfield against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

WBA

Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, O’Shea, Ajayi, Townsend, Gallagher, Livermore, Krovinovic, Robinson, Ahearne-Grant

Subs: Gibbs, Phillips, Diangana, Sawyers, Edwards, Peltier, Button

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bale, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Rodon, Lo Celso, Aurier, Lucas Moura, Davies, Vinicius