Liverpool vs Leicester preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday evening [Kick-off: 19:15 pm].

The Reds are unbeaten in all competitions since their humiliating 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa at the start of October but they head into the game sitting fourth in the table following Saturday’s games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point behind third-placed Leicester after drawing at Manchester City before the international break so Liverpool will look to go top with a win on home soil.

Leicester, on the other hand, have won six out of their eight Premier League games and are in great form heading to Merseyside. They’ve won six games on the bounce prior to the international break in all competitions, and Brendan Rodgers will be looking to pick up a positive result against his old club.

Team News

Liverpool suffered a massive blow during the international break with Joe Gomez picking up a knee injury that could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season. The England defender has undergone surgery and will continue his rehab along with Virgil van Dijk.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is still out with a calf injury that he picked up before the international break, while skipper Jordan Henderson will miss the clash with a groin injury. Mohamed Salah is also missing after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

However, the likes of Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara have returned to training, and the trio could be in contention to feature against the Foxes.

Leicester City, like their opponent, have had to deal with injury struggles as well but things are looking brighter for them with Rodgers delivering a positive update ahead of the match.

Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana are both fit to face Liverpool, while the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu have returned to training after long injury lay-offs.

Castagne missed Leicester’s last four games with a hamstring injury while Fofana was pulled out of France’s Under-21 squad with a knee problem.

Predicted Line-ups

Expected Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jota, Mane, Firmino.

Expected Leicester XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: This is expected to be a close contest and the Foxes will fancy their chances against a Liverpool side that are missing some key players. However, the Reds have enough depth and quality in their squad, and may just narrowly edge their rivals on Sunday.