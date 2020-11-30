Man Utd confirm fresh double injury concern as 7 players could miss PSG game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the status of his injured players and he could be without up to seven men for Manchester United’s clash with PSG on Wednesday.

Solskjaer has been without a number of players recently and the Red Devils boss suffered another concern after David De Gea was forced off at half-time during Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton.

The Spaniard took a knock to his knee in the opening forty-five minutes at St Mary’s and Solskjaer says the medical team will have to assess the goalkeeper before his availability on Wednesday will be known.

Telles was replaced by Brandon Williams during the closing stages of Man Utd’s win over Southampton after picking up an unspecified knock and the Brazilian full-back is also a doubt to face PSG.

Anthony Martial was a late withdrawal from the squad for the game on Sunday after falling ill on the eve of the match so it remains to be seen whether he’ll recover in time to feature for Man Utd in the Champions League.

Luke Shaw has stepped-up his recovery from a thigh injury that’s kept him out for the past month but he’s still short of fitness while Phil Jones is certain to miss the visit of PSG to Old Trafford in midweek.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay missed the trip to Southampton yesterday but Solskjaer is hopeful the midfielders will be able to resume training today. If they come through the training sessions unscathed they could put themselves in contention to take on the French champions.

The final update from Solskjaer was on Jesse Lingard and he’s available again after completing his self-isolation period but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be selected on Wednesday night.

Speaking after Man Utd’s win at Southampton, Solskjaer is quoted by the Express as saying:

“It’s a knock just above the knee [De Gea’s injury]. So we’ll have a scan and check on him tomorrow. Hopefully he can be ready for Wednesday but can’t promise anything now. “Anthony had to stay in the hotel, he got ill overnight and he is down here still. Paul and Scott hopefully can start training with us tomorrow, Luke is out still, we’re not 100% sure. “Jesse [Lingard]’s back. Phil Jones is out {and also ineligible]. David: I don’t know how he’ll react to his knock and bang. “Alex had an issue towards the end but hopefully won’t be too bad.”

So United have plenty of injury issues to contend with as they prepare to welcome PSG to Manchester this week looking for a win to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

United head into the game sitting three points clear of PSG at the top of Group H with two games remaining so Solskjaer will be desperate for a win to secure safe passage to the next phase of the competition.