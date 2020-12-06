[Teams] Liverpool vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield tonight needing a win to keep pace with the leaders at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that beat Ajax in the Champions League last week with Roberto Firminio coming in for Diogo Jota up front. Firminio joins Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the front three with Takumi Minamino among the substitutes.

Caoimhim Kelleher starts in goal once again in place of the injured Alisson Becker while Fabinho lines-up alongside Joel Matip in the middle of the back four in the continued absence of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the squad after recovering from a calf injury but he has to settle for a place among the subs as Neco Williams keeps his place at right-back while Andrew Robertson starts at left-back once again.

Jordan Henderson keeps his place in midfield and is once again joined by Gini Wijnaldum while Curtis Jones keeps his spot after scoring the winner against Ajax. Naby Keita is back in the squad after overcoming a muscle injury but he’s named on the Liverpool bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher, N. Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Keita, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.

Wolves

Patrício; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Marcal; Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Traore; Podence, Neto

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Hoever, Silva, Kilman, Saïss, Vitinha