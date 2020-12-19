[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Palace

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime knowing a win will cement their position at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost as Joel Matip returns to the starting eleven after recovering from a back injury that kept him out of the win over Tottenham in midweek. Rhys Williams drops to the bench as Fabinho keeps his place in the back four.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool while Alisson Becker keeps goal for the defending champions. Jordan Henderson once again captains the side with Gini Wijnaldum alongside him in midfield.

Naby Keita is given a recall after returning to full fitness so Curtis Jones drops to the bench after playing a lot of football recently. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is given a rest with Takumi Minamino recalled to join Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the front three.

As for Palace, Wilfried Zaha will be the danger for Liverpool as he starts in attack along with Jordan Ayew offering support. Gary Cahill starts in defence along with former Red Nathaniel Clyne.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, van Aanholt; Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Mitchell, McCarthy, Riedewald, Townsend, Batshuayi.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Minamino.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams.