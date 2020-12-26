[Teams] Leicester City vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Manchester United will look to climb up to second place in the Premier League table with a win over Leicester City at the King Power this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made just one change from the side that beat Leeds United last time out with Eric Bailly recalled to start at right-back in the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Victor Lindelof once again lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence with Luke Shaw starting ahead of Alex Telles at left-back.

Scott McTominay starts in midfield along with Fred while Bruno Fernandes occupies the attacking central midfield role for Manchester United once again. Daniel James is retained on the right wing after impressing against Leeds while Marcus Rashford keeps his place on the opposite flank.

Anthony Martial leads the line up front for United so Edinson Cavani has to make-do with a place on the bench along with the likes of Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic and Mason Greenwood while Jesse Lingard makes a rare appearances in the Man Utd squad.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts up front with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison offering support. Marc Albrighton also keeps his place for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Man Utd

De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, James, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Pogba, Cavani, Greenwood, Lingard, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe