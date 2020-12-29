[Teams] Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to close-in on the Premier League leaders with a win over Wolves at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomes Aaron Wan-Bissaka back into the starting eleven as he replaces Victor Lindelof with Eric Bailly keeping his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four. Alex Telles replaces Luke Shaw at left-back while Axel Tuanzebe has to settle for a place on the bench.

Fred is given a breather as Nemanja Matic is recalled to start in midfield while Paul Pogba is also back in the Manchester United side as he replaces Scott McTominay. Donny van de Beek has to make-do with a place among the substitutes as Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the attacking midfield role this evening.

Mason Greenwood is recalled to start with Daniel James making way while Edinson Cavani leads the line up front against Wolves. Anthony Martial drops to the bench as Marcus Rashford keeps his place in the United attack.

As for Wolves, Adama Traore starts alongside Pedro Neto in attack while Ruben Neves lines-up with Joao Moutinho in midfield at Old Trafford.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mata, James, Martial

Wolves

Patricio, Hoever, Kilman, Coady, Ait-Nouri, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Traore, Neto

Subs: Podence, Silva, Semedo, Cundle, Richards, Otasowie, Corbeanu, Marques, Ruddy