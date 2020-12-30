[Teams] Newcastle vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Liverpool will be looking to cement their position at the top of the table with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park tonight.

Jurgen Klopp is without Joel Matip due to injury so Nat Phillips starts alongside Fabinho in the middle of defence for Liverpool while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Roberston once again occupy the full-back positions.

James Milner starts in midfield for the defending champions as Gini Wijnaldum is given a rest. Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones also get starts in the middle of the park so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has to make-do with a place on the bench.

The Reds have been handed a major boost as Thiago Alcantara is back in the Liverpool squad after recovering from a long-term knee injury but he’s named among the substitutes. Klopp has gone with his big guns in attack as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah support Roberto Firminio in the front three.

Therefore, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino have to settle for places on the bench. Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out through injury.

As for Newcastle, Joelinton leads the line up front alongside Callum Wilson while Matty Longstaff starts in midfield alongside Isaac Hayden.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Darlow; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark; Ritchie, Hayden, M Longstaff, Murphy; Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Lewis, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, Carroll, Gayle

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams