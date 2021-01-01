[Teams] Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to move level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table with a win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes from the side that eat Wolves earlier this week with Luke Shaw returning at left-back meaning Alex Telles drops to the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back while Eric Bailly gets another start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd back four.

Fred is given a recall after being named on the bench on Tuesday night so Nemanja Matic makes way while Scott McTominay also comes back into the starting eleven tonight. Paul Pogba keeps his place but may be playing in a wider position as Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the advanced central midfield role.

Marcus Rashford is retained in Man Utd attack after scoring the late winner against Wolves while Anthony Martial is recalled up front. The Frenchman replaces Edinson Cavani who begins his three-match suspension.

Mason Greenwood has to settle for a place on the bench alongside the likes of Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

As for Aston Villa, Jack Grealish once again captains the side with Ollie Watkins leading the line up front with Anwar El Ghazi offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, James, Lingard, Matic, Telles, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, Mata, Van De Beek

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Hause, Elmohamady, Guilbert, Nakamba, Ramsey, Davis, Hourihane