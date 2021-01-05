[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham will look to avoid an upset and book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup when they take on Brentford in north London this evening.

Jose Mourinho has named a strong side for the game as captain Hugo Lloris starts in goal with Joe Hart on the bench. Serge Aurier gets the nod at right-back while Serge Reguilon lines-up at left-back with Ben Davies among the Tottenham substitutes.

Davinson Sanchez partners Eric Dier in the middle of the back four so Toby Alderweireld has to settle for a place on the bench along with Japhet Tanganga while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg once again starts in the middle of the park.

Moussa Sissoko keeps his place in midfield with compatriot Tanguy Ndombele once again starting in the advanced role so Harry Winks and Dele Alli miss out on places in the Tottenham eleven tonight.

Mourinho has gone with his big guns in attack as well as Harry Kane leads the line up front with Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura offering support so Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius are named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane

Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Tanganga, Winks, White, Dele, Bergwijn, Vinicius

Brentford

Raya; Dalsgaard, Sorensen, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Canós

Subs: Daniels, Roerslev, Stevens, Gilbert, Haygarth, Fosu, Ghoddos, Emiliano, Forss