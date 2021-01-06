[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Two giants collide as Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Dean Henderson to start in goal with David De Gea dropping out while Victor Lindelof is passed fit to return alongside Harry Mayuire in the middle of the back four. Eric Bailly makes way while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka keep their places in the full-back positions for Man Utd.

Scott McTominay continues alongside Fred in midfield with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba also keeping their places so Donny van de Beek has to settle for a place on the bench yet again. Manchester United go with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack so Mason Greenwood and Daniel James miss out.

Pep Guardiola has made a couple of changes from the side that beat Chelsea at the weekend with Riyad Mahrez coming in for Bernardo Silva while Fernandinho replaces Rodri in the Man City midfield.

John Stones continues alongside Ruben Dias in defence with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden keeping their places along with Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan so Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Bruno, Pogba, Martial.

Subs: De Gea, Bailly, Telles, Tuanzebe, James, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood

Man City

Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Subs: Trafford, Walker, Jesus, Aguero, Rodrigo, Mendy, Nmecha, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete