Key man fit to start as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Burnley

Liverpool take on Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks so Caoimhin Kelleher will once again be on the bench.

Defence: Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Joel Matip has been in full training this week after recovering from an adductor injury so he should come back into contention tomorrow night. Matip is likely to be recalled to start alongside Fabinho in the middle of defence with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk still recovering from serious knee injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s form has been called into question in recent weeks but the youngster should still keep his place at right-back while Andrew Robertson is expected to once again start at left-back for Liverpool.

Midfield: Matip’s return will allow Jordan Henderson to move back into his usual midfield role after the Liverpool skipper put-in an impressive display in defence during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to be the man to make way after he failed to take his chance at the weekend. Klopp may also decide to freshen things up and give Gini Wijnaldum a breather. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is pushing for a recall but Curtis Jones may be given the nod to start along with Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park.

Forward: Liverpool haven’t scored in any of their last three Premier League games so Klopp will be desperate for the defending champions to rediscover their form in front of goal tomorrow night.

The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are options if Klopp wants to change things up but I think we’ll see the Liverpool boss stick with his preferred front three against Burnley.

Therefore, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane should keep their places while Roberto Firmino is likely to be given another chance to get himself back on target. Diogo Jota remains out with a knee injury.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: