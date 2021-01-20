[Teams] Fulham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Manchester United will be looking to reclaim top spot with a win when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes from the side that drew at Anfield on Sunday with Eric Bailly recalled to the starting eleven tonight. Victor Lindelof makes way for the Ivory Coast international with Harry Maguire keeping his place in the back four.

Edinson Cavani comes in to lead the line up front for Manchester United while Mason Greenwood is also recalled to the attack against Fulham. Anthony Martial keeps his place so it’s Marcus Rashford who drops to the substitutes bench.

Paul Pogba keeps his place in midfield along with Fred while Bruno Fernandes also starts for Man Utd once again so the likes of Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic all have to settle for sub roles this evening.

Luke Shaw starts ahead of Alex Telles at left-back and Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back yet again. Axel Tuanzebe, Daniel James and Juan Mata are all on the bench for the visitors.

As for Fulham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts along with Ademola Lookman while Ivan Cavaleiro leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Areola, Tete, Aina, Andersen, Tosin, Bryan, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro.

Subs: Rodak, Odoi, Hector, Ream, Onomah, Lemina, Kebano, Kamara, Mitrovic

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Martial, Bruno, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Tuanzebe, James, McTominay, Matic, Mata, Van de Beek, Rashford.