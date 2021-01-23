Key man returns as Solskjaer makes 6 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday evening. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number two goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to be recalled to start in the FA Cup clash so David De Gea will drop to the bench.

Defence: Man Utd could make a couple of changes in defence with Alex Telles pushing for a recall at left-back. Luke Shaw has played a lot of football lately so he could be given a rest against Liverpool tomorrow.

Victor Lindelof is back in contention after missing the win at Fulham in midweek with an on-going back problem. The Swedish international could replace Eric Bailly in the middle of the back four with Harry Maguire keeping his place while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again start at right-back.

Midfield: Solskjaer is expected to rotate in midfield with Scott McTominay set for a recall while Nemanja Matic is also hoping to feature after they were named on the bench at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Fred is likely to be rested but Bruno Fernandes should once again start in the attacking midfield position against Liverpool so Donny van de Beek may have to settle for a place among the United substitutes once again.

Attack: Paul Pogba could be deployed in a wider role tomorrow while Marcus Rashford is expected to be recalled to start for Man Utd after being named on the bench during the win at Fulham last time out.

Edinson Cavani got himself on the scoresheet in midweek so he may have done enough to keep his place up front against Liverpool meaning Anthony Martial may have to make-do with a place on the bench. Mason Greenwood is expected to drop out so he’ll join the likes of Juan Mata and Daniel James among the subs tomorrow.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: