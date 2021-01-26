Key man fit as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Sheff Utd

Manchester United take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford Wednesday evening. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Number two goalkeeper Dean Henderson started during the FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday but David De Gea is expected to be recalled between the sticks tomorrow night.

Defence: Man Utd have been managing the fitness of Victor Lindelof as he continues to carry an on-going back injury so we could see the Swedish international make way with Eric Bailly fit to start alongside Harry Maguire in the back four.

Alex Telles is also pushing for a recall and Solskjaer might be tempted to give Luke Shaw a rest but he’s been in excellent form lately so it will be difficult to leave Shaw out tomorrow night. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again start at right-back.

Midfield: Solskjaer has regularly rotated his midfield options throughout the season and that’s expected to continue against Sheffield United with Fred set for a recall in the middle of the park.

Scott McTominay is the man most likely to make way as Paul Pogba should keep his place after another positive showing during Man Utd’s win over Liverpool at the weekend. Nemanja Matic may therefore have to settle for a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score the winner United at the weekend so he’s certain to be recalled tomorrow meaning Donny van de Beek will drop out after a rare start against Liverpool.

Attack: Marcus Rashford picked up a knock on Sunday but Solskjaer has confirmed the attacker is fit to face Sheffield United so he should keep his place after a terrific performance last time out.

Edinson Cavani may have done enough to start up front once again but we could see Anthony Martial recalled to start ahead of Mason Greenwood. Daniel James and Juan Mata will have to make-do with places among the substitutes.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: