[Teams] Man Utd vs Sheffield United: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look for a win to take them back to the top of the Premier League table when take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a boost as Marcus Rashford has been passed fit to start and the 23-year-old lines-up in attack alongside Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood tonight. That means Edinson Cavani has to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes.

Axel Tuanzebe is recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence so Victor Lindelof drops to the bench while Alex Telles comes-in for Luke Shaw at left-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starts at right-back for Manchester United this evening.

David De Gea replaces Dean Henderson between the sticks and Nemanja Matic is recalled to start alongside Paul Pogba in midfield with Scott McTominay and Fred named among the subs. Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield role for Man Utd so Donny van de Beek has to make-do with a place on the bench.

As for Sheffield United, Rhian Brewster has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Billy Sharp starts in attack along with David McGoldrick. Phil Jagielka marshalls the defence for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Bruno, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, James, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Van de Beek, Cavani

Sheff Utd

Ramsdale, Baldock, Basham, Jagielka, Ampadu, Bryan, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, McGoldrick, Sharp

Subs: Mousset, Lowe, Burke, Foderingham, Bogle, Brewster