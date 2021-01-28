[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening with both sides desperately needing a win to get them back in the top four.

Jose Mourinho has gone with Joe Rondon alongside Eric Dier in the Tottenham defence so Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez miss out. Serge Aurier, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty all start so it looks like Spurs could be lining-up in a back three.

Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the central midfielders so Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko have to settle for places on the bench. Steven Bergwijn is selected ahead of Gareth Bale in the Tottenham attack while Hueng-min Son once again supports Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed another blow as Fabinho is ruled out of the trip to London with a muscle issue. Jordan Henderson is recalled to start alongside Joel Matip in defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in the full-back positions for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara is joined by James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield so Curtis Jones and Xherdan Shaqiri have to settle for places on the bench. Sadio Mane is recalled to start in the Liverpool attack along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino meaning Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are named among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Doherty, Bergwijn, Son; Kane

Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Winks, Bale, Lamela, Sissoko, Moura, Vinicius

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Kelleher