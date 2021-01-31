[Teams] West Ham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Liverpool take on West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon needing a win to boost their hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a major blow as Sadio Mane has been ruled out of today’s game with a minor muscle issue. Roberto Firmino also drops to the bench so Divock Origi is recalled for Liverpool while Xherdan Shaqiri is also given a start this afternoon.

Mohamed Salah keeps his place in attack so Takumi Minamino must settle for a place on the bench. There is no change in midfield for Liverpool as James Milner keeps his place alongside Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum. That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have to make do with substitute roles.

Joel Matip has joined Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines after picking up a knock during the win at Tottenham last week so Nat Phillips is recalled to start alongside Jordan Henderson is the middle of defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions for Liverpool so Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams are on the bench.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio is supported by Said Benrahma in attack while Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek marshal the midfield for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Martin, Johnson, Odubeko

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner; Shaqiri, Salah, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, R. Williams, N. Williams.