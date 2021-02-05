Sancho still in Man Utd’s sights but £70m striker emerges as prime target – opinion

Man Utd were looking to sign the English right-winger, Jadon Sancho, last summer. However, after several bids failed to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £108 million demand, no deal was reached between the two clubs.

Following the recent speculation that Man Utd have bowed out of the race to sign Jadon Sancho, SportBILD reported that the German football club have decided to reduce Sancho’s price tag by a respectable £20 million. (via Metro)

This has most likely been done with the aim of reeling Man Utd back into negotiations as Dortmund are currently facing up to €75 million (£66m) in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Sancho deal would therefore go a long way towards easing some of their financial strain, with £88 million being just under the record-breaking amount spent by Man Utd on the signing of Paul Pogba.

At their best Utd were willing to offer £93 million for the winger in the summer, therefore this new and improved price tag will make a Sancho deal much more appealing for the Reds. Although, the new signing of Ivorian right-winger Amad Diallo – who is hinted to be making his first-team debut at the weekend – may end up being a cheaper and smarter alternative for Utd in the long run.

According to Manchester Evening News, Utd have instead become highly interested in Sancho’s team mate Erling Haaland who is now rumoured to be Utd’s top transfer target for 2021.

This would not be the first time Utd have been interested in signing the 20-year old striker, after an offer was made to Red Bull Salzburg to sign the Norwegian before he joined Dortmund.

The potential for a transfer is made easier by the fact Haaland has a £70 million release clause in his contract, said to be activated in the summer, meaning Utd would not have to enter negotiation with Dortmund.

Other than the ever-growing competition from Premier League clubs such as Man City and Chelsea, the only potential hurdle for Utd in pursuing Haaland would be dealing with his controversial agent Mino Raiola.

This is the same agent who represents Paul Pogba and who is well-known for creating speculation and agitation behind the scenes. Although, Utd are now well-experienced with Raiola, so this should not be a cause for concern.

Exactly what will happen in the summer transfer window remains unknown, with many Premier League clubs showing an interest in both Dortmund stars. Nevertheless, with the prospect of players such as Sancho and Haaland joining Utd, it is no wonder fans are already beginning to get excited.