[Teams] Man Utd vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Everton at Old Trafford this evening looking for a win to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Paul Pogba after he was given a rest for the 9-0 thrashing of Southampton in midweek. Fred is the man to make way as Scott McTominay keeps his place in the middle of the park.

United go with the same back four with Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again at right-back while Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back meaning Alex Telles has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire with Eric Bailly ruled out so Axel Tuanzebe is on the bench. Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield position once again so Donny van de Beek has to make-do with a sub role – not for the first time this season.

Edinson Cavani has shaken off a knock and keeps his place up front for Manchester United with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood offering support meaning Anthony Martial is on the bench despite scoring a brace against Southampton last time out.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison start in attack with James Rodriguez also providing a threat for the Toffees in the final third. Michael Keane marshals the defence as he lines-up against his former side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Subs: Martial, Fred, James, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek, Tuanzebe

Everton

Olsen; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Doucouré, Davies, André Gomes; Rodríguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Delph, Sigurdsson, King, Mina, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Coleman, Virginia