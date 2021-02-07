[Teams] Liverpool vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

It’s a huge top of the table Premier League clash as Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp is handed a huge boost as Alisson Becker is passed fit to return in goal after recovering from illness while Fabinho comes back into the Liverpool defence after overcoming a muscle injury.

Jordan Henderson keeps his place in the back four so new signing Ozan Kabak is on the bench while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions. Curtis Jones is recalled to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara in midfield for the hosts.

Liverpool are handed a further boost as Sadio Mane returns in attack as the Senegalese international lines-up alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Xherdan Shaqiri drops to the bench where he’s joined by Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Pep Guardiola makes a couple of changes as Gabriel Jesus is benched with Riyad Mahrez starting in the Man City attack along with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. Bernardo starts in midfield along with Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri.

John Stones starts alongside Ruben Dias in defence for City with Joao Cancelo starting at right-back in the absence of Kyle Walker.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kabak, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, N Williams.

Man City

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez

Subs: Steffen, Jesus, Laporte, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Garcia, Doyle, Bernabe