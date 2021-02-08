Key man ruled out as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs West Ham

Manchester United take on West Ham in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea’s place is under question once again following his disappointing performance during the 3-3 draw with Everton at the weekend. Dean Henderson is expected to be given his chance in the FA Cup tomorrow and he’ll be desperate to stake his claim for more regular first team football.

Defence: Man Utd are set to be without Eric Bailly as he’s still nursing a muscle issue that kept him out at the weekend so I don’t think we’ll see any changes in the middle of defence with Victor Lindelof partnering Harry Maguire once again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back but we could see Solskjaer freshen things up at left-back with Alex Telles coming in for Luke Shaw – who’s played a lot of football lately and may need a rest.

Midfield: Manchester United were dealt a major blow today after it was confirmed Paul Pogba is facing ‘a few weeks’ on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury against Everton at the weekend.

Fred is expected to be recalled to replace the Frenchman with Scott McTominay keeping his place in midfield. Nemanja Matic may therefore have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

Bruno Fernandes showcased his talents yet again with a fine goal against the Toffees but Solskjaer may want to give the Portuguese international a breather in the FA Cup. That would open the door for Donny van de Beek to get a rare start as he’s found first team football hard to come by since joining Man Utd in the summer.

Attack: Anthony Martial is pushing for a recall after being an unused substitute on Saturday. Martial could replace Edinson Cavani up front with the South American hitman given a rest.

Marcus Rashford could keep his place on the left side of attack while Mason Greenwood may get another start after impressing at the weekend so Daniel James may have to make-do with a place among the subs against West Ham.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: