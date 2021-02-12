Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms injury boost but key man ruled out of WBA trip

Manchester United will be looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the table with a win over West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his press conference call today and the United boss provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly.

Pogba was forced to miss Man Utd’s FA Cup 5th round victory over West Ham in midweek after picking up a thigh injury during the first half of last weekend’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Everton.

Solskjaer said after the game on Saturday that Pogba could be facing a spell on the sidelines and the Norwegian coach has confirmed today that the midfielder won’t be available for the trip to the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Losing Pogba is a blow for Manchester United as he’s been in fine form lately, however, there was more positive news on Bailly as the defender has been declared fit and available for selection this weekend.

Bailly has not featured since the 2-1 win over Fulham in January but he returned to training recently and Solskjaer says the Ivory Coast international is now in contention to face West Brom.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“We’ve had a rare opportunity to do a bit of training and recovery. Paul [Pogba] is out. Eric has been training, which is a boost to us.” “Eric is available. He has trained for a couple of days so he’ll be available for selection. So that’s a positive. ”Apart from that, no-one else is back.“

The only other injury concern for United is Phil Jones and the centre-back remains out with a long-term knee issue but otherwise Solskjaer has a fully-fit squad to choose from this weekend.

The Red Devils head to the Hawthorns sitting five points adrift of leaders Manchester City having played a game more so they cannot afford any slips ups against West Brom if they want to keep pace with their rivals.