[Teams] Leicester vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has handed a debut to January signing Ozan Kabak as he starts alongside Jordan Henderson in the middle of the back four. Kabak replaces Fabinho after he was ruled out of the game this weekend due to a muscle injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson continue in the full-back positions for Liverpool while Alisson Becker once again starts between the sticks. There is a change in midfield as Thiago Alcantara drops to the bench with James Milner recalled to start alongside Curtis Jones and Gini Wijnaldum.

Klopp has resisted the temptation to rest any of his big-guns ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig so Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah support Roberto Firmino this afternoon. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are named among the substitutes.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy leads the line up front with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison offering support. Marc Albrighton also starts while Jonny Evans marshals the defence along with Caglar Soyuncu.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Amartey; Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison; Vardy

Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Fuchs, Thomas, Choudhury, Mendy, Ünder, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, N Williams.