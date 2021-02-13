[Teams] Man City vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad

Manchester City will be looking to cement their place at the top of the table when they take on Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola has made two changes from the side that beat Liverpool at Anfield last time out. Aymeric Laporte is recalled to start alongside John Stones in the middle of defence with Ruben Dias making way.

Gabriel Jesus is also given a recall to lead the line up from for Man City. Riyad Mahrez is the man to drop out as Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden keep their places in attack. Bernardo starts along with Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in midfield.

Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the City full-backs today with Kyle Walker among the substitutes and he’s joined by the likes of Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres on the bench.

As for Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has made three changes with Japhet Tanganga starting in defence alongside Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Daives meaning Toby Alderweireld and Matt Doherty have to settle for sub roles.

Tanguy Ndombele keeps his place alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko named among the Tottenham substitutes. Harry Kane is supported by Erik Lamela, Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Aguero, Torres, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle

Tottenham

Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Alderweireld, Winks, Bale, Hart, Sissoko, Alli, Bergwijn, Vinicius