[Teams] RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that lost to Leicester City last time out with Thiago Alcantara recalled in midfield. James Milner is the man to make way as Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones keep their place in the Liverpool side.

Alisson Becker once again keeps goal despite receiving criticism for his part in the defeat to Leicester so Adrian remains on the bench this evening. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Joel Matip all remain on the sidelines so Jordan Henderson starts in defence. Ozan Kabak keeps his place at the back despite his error at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson make-up the Liverpool defence while Klopp sticks with his favoured front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. That means the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Leipzig, former Man City full-back Angelino starts along with dangerous attacker Christopher Nkunku. Dayot Upamencano starts in defence with Ibrahima Konate on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leipzig

Gulasci, Upamencano, Klostenberg, Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Haidara, Olmo, Adams, Angelino, Nkunku

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Hwang, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Hartmann, Henrichs

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson; Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Davies, R. Williams, Phillips, Cain, Clarkson, N. Williams