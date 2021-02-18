[Teams] Real Sociedad vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League tie in Italy this evening [17:55pm kick-off].

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion at the weekend with Dean Henderson handed a start in goal so David De Gea drops to the bench. Eric Bailly comes-in to partner Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four while Alex Telles replaces Luke Shaw – who’s been given a well earned rest. Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again starts at right-back for Man Utd.

Scott McTominay has been passed fit to start in midfield alongside Fred so Nemanja Matic has to settle for a place among the substitutes with Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek unavailable due to injury. Mason Greenwood is recalled to start in attack for Manchester United this evening while Bruno Fernandes once again lines-up in the attacking midfield position.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place in attack but there is a recall for Daniel James on the wing as Anthony Martial is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench due to a knock while Edinson Cavani hasn’t travelled after picking up a muscle issue.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Real Sociedad

Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Monreal; Mikel Merino, Illarra, David Silva; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal.

Subs: Portu, Munoz, Guridi, Sagnan, Guevara, Merquelanz, Gorosabel, Barrenetxea, Le Normand, Bautista, Marrero, Zubimendi

Man Utd

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, James; Rashford.

Subs: De Gea, Grant, Lindelof, Mata, Martial, Shaw, Amad, Matic, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire