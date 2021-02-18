[Teams] Wolfsburger vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham Hotspur take on Wolfsburger in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that lost to Manchester City last weekend with Matt Doherty recalled to start at right-back in place of Japhet Tanganga while Toby Alderweireld comes in for Davinson Sanchez to start alongside Eric Dier in the middle of defence. Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris keep their places in the Tottenham eleven.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele are given a rest as they’re named on the bench with Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks recalled in midfield while Dele Alli also starts with Erik Lamela making way this afternoon.

Harry Kane is given a well-earned rest with Gareth Bale given another chance to impress as the Welshman starts alongside Hueng-min Son and Lucas Moura in the Tottenham attack. Steven Bergwijn and Carlos Vinicius are named among the substitutes but they’ll be useful players for Mourinho to call upon if needed.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolfsburger

Kofler; Novak, Baumgartner, Lochoshvili, Scherzer; Sprangler; Taferner, Llendl, Wernitznig; Joveljic, Vizinger

Subs: Skubl, Kuttin, Giorbelidze, Henriksson, Peric, Pavelic, Dieng, Rnic, Leitgeb, Stratznig, Rocher, Schofl

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Son, Bale, Moura.

Subs: Hart, Whiteman, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Lamela, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele, Bowden, Vinicius, Scarlett and Lavinier.