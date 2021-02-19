Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms boost but trio ruled out of Everton game

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby this weekend.

Ahead of the game at Anfield on Saturday evening, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference call this afternoon and he’s provided the latest team news and injury updates.

The Reds boss confirmed a boost with the news that Naby Keita returned to full training this week after recovering from a niggling injury that’s kept him out of Liverpool’s last 13 games in all competitions.

However, the midfielder has been suffering from illness in recent days and having only just resumed full training following two months on the sidelines, Klopp will assess Keita before making a decision over his involvement tomorrow evening.

The Liverpool boss will no doubt be keen to have Kieta available again as he continues to manage a lengthy injury list and Klopp has confirmed Fabinho will once again miss out this weekend due to a muscle injury.

Diogo Jota has stepped-up his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury in recent weeks but the Portuguese attacker is still not ready to return while James Milner will also miss the Everton game due to a thigh problem.

Jürgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Naby trained yesterday with the team, so we have to see what we make of it. Fab was not in training, all the others not as well. Nothing new. “They all get closer – Fab gets closer, Millie gets closer and Diogo gets closer, but not close enough for the weekend.” “Naby could have been in the squad against Leipzig, but it didn’t make sense because he’d only trained two days with the team. So, we said stay at home, train two days of proper training sessions, but unfortunately Naby got ill a little bit and couldn’t train these two days. “Yesterday we reintegrated him again. I just don’t know, but we don’t hold him back or whatever. Of course, after the injuries he had, we don’t want to force him in or something like that, but it would be nice to have him. Is he able to play a few minutes on Saturday? I don’t know.

Liverpool will also still be without the services of Virgil van Dijk as he’s facing a race against time to play again this season following knee surgery while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are other long-term absentees.

The defending champions head into the Merseyside derby off the back of a 2-0 win away to Leipzig in the Champions League but they’ve lost their last three Premier League games so Liverpool need to get back on track with a win over Everton tomorrow.