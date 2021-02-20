De Gea starts as Solskjaer makes 4 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Newcastle

Manchester United take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday night. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson will be hoping he did enough to keep his place after impressing during the 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday night, however, Solskjaer is being tipped to recall David De Gea between the sticks this weekend.

Defence: Man Utd are set to make a couple of changes in defence with Victor Lindelof pushing for a recall after being given the night off in the Europa League. Eric Bailly will be the man to make way as Harry Maguire should keep his place in the middle of the back four.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back but Solskjaer will make a change at left-back with Luke Shaw recalled after he was rested on Thursday night. Alex Telles will be the man to make way.

Midfield: Manchester United are still be without Paul Pogba as the Frenchman is still recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him recently. Scott McTominay is expected to recover from a knock to keep his place alongside Fred in the middle of the park so Nemanja Matic will remain on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes proved to be the difference once again after another impressive display against Sociedad in midweek so he’ll keep his place in the attacking midfield position. Donny van de Beek missed Manchester United’s trip to Italy due to a knock and remains a doubt for the Newcastle game tomorrow.

Attack: Edinson Cavani also sat out the Europa League tie with a muscle issue so he’ll be handed a late fitness test. Anthony Martial is expected to be given a recall to start up front with Mason Greenwood moving to the wing.

Daniel James could drop out despite impressing against Real Sociedad as Marcus Rashford should keep his place in United’s attack. The likes of Amad Diallo and Juan Mata will battle for places among the substitutes.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: