[Teams] West Ham vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur are at the London Stadium to take on West Ham this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that beat Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday night with Harry Kane returning to lead the line up front. Gareth Bale has to settle for a place on the bench despite impressing last time out.

Japhet Tanganga is recalled at right-back with Matt Doherty making way while Davinson Sanchez partners Eric Dier in the middle of the Tottenham defence. Sergio Reguilon starts at left-back with Ben Davies dropping to the bench.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg lines-up alongside Tanguy Ndombele in midfield while Hueng-min Son, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura all support Kane in the Tottenham attack. That means the likes of Dele Alli and Carlos Vinicius join Bale among the substitutes.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio starts up front with Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen offering support. Tomas Soucek starts in midfield along with Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals so Mark Noble has to settle for a place on the bench.

Aaron Creswell once again starts at left-back with Issa Diop, Craig Dawson and Vladimir Coufal making up the back four. Said Benrahma has to settle for a place among the West Ham substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Lingard, Bowen; Antonio.

Subs: Balbuena, Benrahma, Lanzini, Alves, Noble, Martin, Johnson, Randolph, Odubeko

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Lucas Moura, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Alderweireld, Winks, Bale, Hart, Sissoko, Alli, Davies, Vinicius