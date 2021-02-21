[Teams] Man Utd vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United need a win to regain second spot in the table when they Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled David De Gea between the sticks so Dean Henderson drops to the bench despite keeping a clean sheet during the 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Luke Shaw comes in at left-back with Alex Telles making way while Victor Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes-up the back four with Axel Tuanzebe among the substitutes.

Scott McTominay is ruled out after picking up a knock on Thursday night so Nemanja Matic lines-up alongside Fred in the heart of midfield while Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the attacking midfield position. Donny van de Beek is ruled out with a muscle problem.

Edinson Cavani is also still unavailable after missing the Sociedad game with a knock so Anthony Martial starts up front for Manchester United. Mason Greenwood is the man to drop out as Marcus Rashford keeps his place while Daniel James is rewarded for his fine display in the Europa League with another start tonight.

As for Newcastle, Joelinton starts in attack along with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin. Jonjo Shelvey starts in midfield while on-loan Joe Willock gets another start.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, James, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Greenwood, Diallo, Henderson, Alex Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire

Newcastle

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Sean Longstaff