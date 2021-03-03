[Teams] Crystal Palace vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Selhurst Park

Manchester United desperately need a win when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made some changes from the side that drew with Chelsea at the weekend as Dean Henderson is recalled to start between the sticks in place of David De Gea – who’s ruled out due to personal reasons.

Eric Bailly starts alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence so Victor Lindelof is given a rest while Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back ahead of Alex Telles. Aaron Wan-Bissaka once again lines-up at right-back.

Scott McTominay is named on the bench so Nemanja Matic starts alongside Fred in the middle of midfield with Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek still missing. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for United tonight.

Anthony Martial is ruled out with a knee problem but Edinson Cavani is fit to start up front after recovering from a muscle complaint. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood support the Uruguayan international in attack so Daniel James and Amad Diallo are on the Manchester United bench.

As for Palace, Christian Benteke leads the line up front with Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze offering support in the place of the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Palace

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Townsend, Eze, Ayew, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Dann, Mateta, Schlupp, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly, Hannam, Riedewald

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: Lindelof, Grant, Diallo, James, Alex Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Shoretire