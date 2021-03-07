[Teams] Liverpool vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Fulham at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to the starting eleven that lost to Chelsea last time out with several key players rested ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League second leg with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Neco Williams comes in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back while Nat Phillips partners Rhys Williams in the middle of defence with Fabinho given a rest. Andy Robertson keeps his place at left-back for Liverpool this afternoon.

Gini Wijnaldum is also retained in midfield with James Milner and Naby Keita recalled to partner the Dutchman. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones drop to the bench where they’re joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sadio Mane is named among the Liverpool substitutes while Roberto Firmino isn’t involved this afternoon due to a knock. Therefore, Xherdan Shaqiri joins Mohamed Salah in attack while Diogo Jota starts his first game since December after returning to full fitness.

As for Fulham, Josh Maja continues up front with Ivan Cavaleiro and Ademola Lookman providing the support in attack. Mario Lemina starts in midfield while Ola Aina lines-up in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, N Williams, Phillips, R Williams, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Shaqiri, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.

Fulham

Areola, Tete, Andersen, Tosin, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Maja.

Subs: Fabri, Loftus-Cheek, Zambo Anguissa, Mitrovic, Kongolo, Bryan, Robinson, Ream, Hector