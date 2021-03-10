[Teams] Liverpool vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League tie tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the side that lost to Fulham at the weekend with Trent Alexander-Arnold among those recalled as he replaces Neco Williams at right-back. Andy Robertson keeps his place at left-back while Ozan Kabak comes in for Rhys Williams to line-up alongside Nat Phillips in the middle of the Liverpool defence.

Thiago Alcantara returns in midfield after being rested against Fulham and the Spaniard lines-up alongside Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park. Fabinho is also back in the Liverpool team but after weeks playing at centre-back, the Brazilian international is back in his usual central midfield position tonight. Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and James Milner all have to make-do with places on the bench.

Liverpool are without Roberto Firmino as he’s failed to recover from a knock so Sadio Mane is recalled to start in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. Xherdan Shaqiri is named on the bench alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.

As for Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano starts in defence along with Lukas Klostermann and Nordi Mukiele. Emil Forsberg lines-up in attack along with Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Sabitzer.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, H. Davies, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, B. Davies, R. Williams, N. Williams.

Leipzig

Gulacsi, Upamecano, Klostermann, Mukiele, Kampl, Adams, Olmo, Nkunku, Forsberg, Poulsen, Sabitzer

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Haidara, Hwang, Sørloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Halstenberg, Henrichs