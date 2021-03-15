[Teams] Wolves vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Liverpool need a win to move back into the top six when they take on Wolves at Molineux tonight.

Jurgen Klopp is once again without the services of Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian attacker failed a late fitness test on a knee injury so Diogo Jota keeps his place in the front three alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Fabinho starts in midfield after putting in a hugely impressive performance in the middle of the park against RB Leipzig last week. The Brazilian is joined by Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum in midfield so the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and James Milner have to settle for places on the Liverpool bench.

Nat Phillips keeps his place at centre-back after impressing in the Champions League last time out while Ozan Kabak also starts with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all on the treatment table. Rhys Williams is named among the Liverpool substitutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts once again at right-back while Andrew Robertson occupies the left-back slot so Kostas Tsimikas is on the bench. Alisson Becker is in goal and Adrian is his back-up on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher still injured.

As for Wolves, Adama Traore supports Willian Jose in attack while Ruben Neves is once again joined by Joao Moutinho in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Wolves

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Neto, Jose, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Silva, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Kilman, Marques

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, N Williams