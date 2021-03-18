Match Previews
[Teams] Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Tottenham will look to book their place in the quarter finals of the Europa League when they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening. Here are the line-ups:
Tottenham will look to book their place in the quarter finals of the Europa League when they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening [5.55pm kick-off].
Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that lost to Arsenal in the North London Derby at the weekend with Eric Dier recalled to line-up alongside Davinson Sanchez in the middle of the Tottenham defence.
Serge Aurier starts at right-back with Matt Doherty making way while Ben Davies replaces Sergio Reguilon at left-back. Harry Winks is recalled to start alongside Moussa Sissoko in midfield so Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele are given a rest by Mourinho.
Dele Alli gets another chance to impress for Tottenham as he starts along with Lucas Moura in attack while Erik Lamela starts after being sent-off against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.
Talisman Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham this evening but Hueng-min Son misses out after picking up a muscle injury during the early stages of the NLD at the weekend.
Steven Bergwijn has to settle for a place on the bench along with Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Giovani Lo Celso and youngsters Dane Scarlett and Marcel Lavinier.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Dinamo Zagreb
Livakovic; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Franjic; Majer, Jakic, Ademi; Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic.
Subs: Zagorac, Gavranovic, Cabraja, Kastrati, Leovac, Tolic, Burton, Misic, Stojanovic, Josipovic, Peric, Atiemwen
Tottenham
Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Kane
Subs: Hart, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Doherty, Lavinier, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bale, Bergwijn, Scarlett, Vinicius
Other News
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 25 mins ago
[Teams] AC Milan vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Manchester United are in Italy to take on AC Milan in the second leg...
-
Arsenal/ 2 hours ago
[Teams] Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash
Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates for the second leg of their Europa League...