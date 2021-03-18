[Teams] Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham will look to book their place in the quarter finals of the Europa League when they take on Dinamo Zagreb this evening [5.55pm kick-off].

Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that lost to Arsenal in the North London Derby at the weekend with Eric Dier recalled to line-up alongside Davinson Sanchez in the middle of the Tottenham defence.

Serge Aurier starts at right-back with Matt Doherty making way while Ben Davies replaces Sergio Reguilon at left-back. Harry Winks is recalled to start alongside Moussa Sissoko in midfield so Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele are given a rest by Mourinho.

Dele Alli gets another chance to impress for Tottenham as he starts along with Lucas Moura in attack while Erik Lamela starts after being sent-off against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Talisman Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Tottenham this evening but Hueng-min Son misses out after picking up a muscle injury during the early stages of the NLD at the weekend.

Steven Bergwijn has to settle for a place on the bench along with Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Giovani Lo Celso and youngsters Dane Scarlett and Marcel Lavinier.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Dinamo Zagreb

Livakovic; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Theophile-Catherine, Franjic; Majer, Jakic, Ademi; Ivanusec, Orsic; Petkovic.

Subs: Zagorac, Gavranovic, Cabraja, Kastrati, Leovac, Tolic, Burton, Misic, Stojanovic, Josipovic, Peric, Atiemwen

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Kane

Subs: Hart, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Doherty, Lavinier, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bale, Bergwijn, Scarlett, Vinicius