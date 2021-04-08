[Teams] Granada vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Man Utd face Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in the first leg of their tie in the quarter finals of the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled David De Gea for the game with the Spaniard replacing Dean Henderson between the sticks. Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the back four so Axel Tuanzebe remains on the bench.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka occupy the full-back positions for Manchester United once again while Paul Pogba lines-up alongside Scott McTominay in the middle of the park. Fred and Nemanja Matic have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield position with Donny van de Beek having to settle for a place on the bench once again. Daniel James starts in attack for United while Marcus Rashford is passed fit to start after recovering from a knock.

Mason Greenwood is given the nod to lead the line up front so Edinson Cavani has to make do with a substitutes role for Man Utd this evening. Anthony Martial misses out through injury but Juan Mata is back on the bench after returning to fitness.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Granada

Rui Silva; Víctor Diaz, Duarte, Vallejo, Neva; Yangel Herrera, Gonalons, Montoro; Puertas, Soldado, Kenedy.

Subs: Aaron Banacloche, Arnau Fabrega, Dimitri Foulquier, Nehuén Pérez, Germán, Luis Suárez, Yan Brice, Darwin Machis, Jorge Molina

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood.

Subs: Grant, Henderson, Cavani, Mata, Fred, Amad, Telles, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe, Elanga